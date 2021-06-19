Perfect Scores
• VFW Post 5154, 2561 Hobbs Road, Louisville
• DaddyO’s Fresh Filipino Food Mobile, 1228 La Blancos Road, Maryville
• Twisted Tots, 2308 Ellejoy Road, Walland
• Between the Slices, 3425 Clayton Court, Maryville
• REO Cheese Wagon, 346 Deer Run Drive, Maryville
• Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEK #209 Mobile, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
• Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEV #97 Mobile Unit, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
• Blue Sky Service, 215 Lee Lambert Road, Maryville
• Parkway Drive-In, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
• Kitchen Connection, 4030 Airport Highway, Louisville: 96. Violations: hand sink in disrepair; boxes of single-service items stored on floor; storage containers chipped.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: bread stored directly on surfaces without a paper barrier; wet wiping cloth not properly stored; cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches.
• Camp Tipton Food Service, 933 Walker School Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: hand scoop for ice machine not properly stored; cutting board had deep, blackened grooves; no chlorine test strips on hand; no hot water at hand sink.
• McDonald’s, 803 Foothills Drive, Maryville: mold on the down plate of the ice machine.
• John Sevier Pool Snack Bar, 1998 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: no thermometer in refrigerator; chips stored on floor in dry storage; single-service cups stored on floor in dry storage; no test strips available.
• Lambert Acres Grill, 3402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: 99. Violation: mold on the down plate of the ice machine.
• The Anchor, 2932 Boat Dock Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: inside lip of ice machine dirty; walls dirty with food splatter and ceiling tile dusty around air vent; walls unfinished in spots.
• Chick-Fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violation: cutting board had dark cuts and scratches.
• Mexican Buffet, 8123 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 79. Violations: No manager present; dish machine not sanitizing; cold items on buffet line were not properly stored; items in refrigerator were not labeled; raw meat not being thawed properly; bowl being used as a scoop; three-compartment sink did not have drainboards; no sanitizer strips for dish washer available; can opener had excessive buildup; kitchen floor dirty.
