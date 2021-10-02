Perfect scores
• Maryville Jr. High School Food Service, 805 Montvale Station Road, Maryville
• Sunrise Child Care Food Service, 115 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• Bojangles #1325, 1911 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• The Barn At Blackberry Farm, 471 Joe Pye Lane, Walland
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville
• The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 W. Millers Cove Road, Walland
• Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pye Lane, Walland
Violations
• Burger King #9977, 115 Lindsay St. Alcoa: 96. Violations: clean containers stacked while wet; plumbing underneath three-compartment sink leaking; electrical box needs a face plate.
• Sunrise China, 2602 U.S. Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 92. Violations: thermometer not provided or not accurate; insects, rodents and/or animals not present; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; adequate ventilation and/or lighting not provided.
• Maryville High School Café Lereve, 600 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: no chlorine test strips on hand for dishwasher; ice builtup around compressor of large prep cooler.
• Maryville High School Food Service, 825 Lawrence Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: bottled drinks sitting directly on floor.
• Fullservice BBQ, 113 S. Washington St., Maryville: 96. Violations: proper cooling methods not used or equipment not adequate for temperature control; garbage not properly disposed of and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: laminate on kitchen table in disrepair.
• Smoky Mountain Speedway Food Service, 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: single-use cups sitting directly on floor; no chlorine test strips on hand; light banisters in kitchen area not covered.
• Maryville Billiards Food Service, 542 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: thermometers not provided or accurate; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• Chick-Fil-A, 144 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: old food and grime buildup on floors underneath equipment and shelving.
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 2129 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 90. Violations: dish machine not properly sanitizing; foods in walk-in cooler not covered in storage; ice scoop laying in ice machine; food bins not made of food-grade plastic; various shelving dirty; floors, walls and ceiling dirty.
• China House, 2909 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville: 95. Violations: raw meat in walk-in cooler not covered; boxes of single-use cups stored directly on floor; storage bins not made of food-grade plastic; outside equipment dirty with old grime and shelving lined with cardboard; ceiling, floors and walls dirty with old grease and grime.
• McDonalds #21687, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: employee drink stored above established foods in walk-in cooler; ice scoop handle rusted; water leak under soda fountain.
• Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violations: employees storing wet and dry wiping towels tucked in the waist of their aprons and tossed over their shoulders.
• Sycamore Room BMTN, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violations: cutting boards with deep cuts and blackened stains.
• Crafted Jolt Mobile Unit, 1921 Big Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: lid off peanut butter while not in use.
• Three Sisters Lodge Food Service, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 98. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Lee’s Chicken, 523 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 S. Hall Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
