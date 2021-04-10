Perfect Scores
• Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, 2020 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville
• Child Haven Child Care Food Service, 130 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
• Creative Spark Studio Food Service, 2009 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Quality Inn Food Service, 206 Corporate Place, Alcoa
• Sunrise Child Care Food Service, 115 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• Mike’s Shaved Ice Mobile Unit, 1249 School House Gap Road, Townsend
• Applebee’s Bar, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville
• The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Mean Green, 403 S. Washington St., Maryville
• Clean Eatz, 551 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville
• Hogwild Snack Shack Mobile Unit, 3142 Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville
• Checkered Flag BBQ and Catering, 1426 Amerine Road, Maryville
Violations
• Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Full Service BBQ, 113 S. Washington St., Maryville: 98. Violations: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips used.
• Ruby Tuesday, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• El Barril Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: some cold holding units without thermometers; dirty, wet wiping cloth laying on food preparation surface; knife blade to can opener rusty and with old food and grime buildup; no test strips on hand for dish machine, sink or sanitizer buckets; several light banisters in kitchen area not working.
• Sonic Drive-In, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• El Barril Mexican Grill Bar, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: no paper towels or hand soap at hand sink.
• Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket while not in use; clean containers stacked while wet; ice scoop holders needed to be cleaned; old food splatter on walls in various spots.
• Smoky Mountain Montessori School Food Service, 1903 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: no thermometer for dishwasher.
• Mr Gatti’s, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: no hot water at rear hand sink.
• Sunrise China, 2602 Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 92. Violations: several cold holding units without thermometers; back screen door had large holes; dirty, wet wiping cloth laying on food preparation storage; utensils at grill laying in old food and grime; cutting board deeply scorned and blackened; handles on cold holding units had old food and grime buildup; chest freezers had lots of ice buildup around sides and lip; old food and grime buildup on floor underneath shelves and equipment.
• Applebee’s, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: wet wiping cloths not properly stored while not in use; lids for sugar and rice bins dirty.
• Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: clean pans stacked while wet; plastic ice scoop cracked.
• Jake’s Place, 5030 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: dirty, wet wiping cloth laying on cutting board.
• Central Park, 1703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: deep, blackened grooves on cutting board.
• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1741 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: back door self-closure not working properly; outside edges of pans had old food and grime buildup; ceiling tiles and vents had old grime buildup.
• TLC Foundation Station Food Service, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: utensils not stored properly; large amount of ice buildup in upright freezer.
• Chick-Fil-A, 144 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: ice scoop stored in dirty holder on top of ice machine; single-use cups stored directly on floor.
• New Providence Head Start Food Service, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: wall near three-compartment sink not smooth and cleanable.
• Hampton Inn Food Service, 148 International Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: small refrigerator had no thermometer; apples were not individually wrapped or tongs provided.
• Burger King, 115 Lindsay St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: food or non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; garbage not properly disposed and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or cleaned.
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: several cutting boards had deep, blackened grooves.
• Windy City Grille Bar, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: ice bin left uncovered while not in use.
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 2129 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• McDonald’s, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: single service cup and ice scoop laying in ice bin; floor tile in disrepair causing stagnate water on floor.
• Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 172 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: insect in paper towel dispenser; dirty wiping cloth laying on cutting board; wet drinking glasses nested on clean rack; door, handle and inside of microwave had old food and grime buildup.
• Gondolier, 2632 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: wet pans nested on clean rack.
• Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, 501 North Cusick St., Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Pizza Hut, 375 Hannum St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: trash on the ground around dumpster and dumpster door left open; wall around dish machine dirty; current permit not posted; most recent inspection not posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.