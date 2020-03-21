Perfect Scores
Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday St., Alcoa
Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville
The Steel Room, 355 Gill St., Suite 110, Alcoa
Mean Green, 403 S. Washington St., Maryville
Amici, 1420 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Subs and Such, 248 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa
Violations
• Burger King, 115 Lindsay St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: no hot water at hand sink in men’s restroom; floors excessively dirty around walls and equipment.
• McDonald’s, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: ice scoop laying on ice in the ice machine.
• Metro Pizza, 1084 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: small container with spices inside not labeled; bench seat in dining room in disrepair.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspec tions.myhealthdepart ment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
