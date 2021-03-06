Perfect Scores
• Southland Cafe Bar, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Southland Cafe, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Joe’s Italian Cuisine Bar, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• 434 Coffee, 434 Boyd’s Creek Highway, Seymour
• Alcoa High School Food Service, 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa
• Foothills Elementary School Food Service, 520 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville
• Sonic Drive-In, 1523 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
• The Shed, 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: pork not being cooled correctly; inside lip of ice machine dirty; single-serve plates/trays not properly stored; wall above make table dusty.
• Small Town BBQ, 110 West College St., Friendsville: 99. Violation: clean containers stacked while wet.
• Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Joe’s Italian Cuisine, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Bluetick Tavern, 128 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 94. Violations: items not at proper temperature; cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches.
• Calhoun’s, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Arby’s Roast Beef, 816 Foothills Dr., Maryville: 96. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned.
• Subs and Such, 248 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: wall molded at mop sink.
• Firehouse Subs, 419 S. Washington St., Maryville: 95. Violation: make table food storage not holding proper temperature.
• Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 93. Violations: Food not being stored at proper temperature; buckets of dry food items stored on ground; cutting board had deep cuts and scratches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.