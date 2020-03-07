Perfect Scores

434 Coffee, 434 Boyd’s Creek Highway, Seymour

Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour

Rockford Elementary School Food Service, 3728 Williams Mill Road, Rockford

Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville

Quick Fix Coffee Mobile Unit, 1310 Mary Katherine Drive, Maryville

Union Grove Elementary School Food Service, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville

Green Meadow Country Club Bar, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa

Taco Bell, 2013 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville

Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend

Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville

Violations

• Huddle House, 2426 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: insects, rodents and/or animals present; sewage and waste water not properly disposed; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.

• Smokeys Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: several bins in dry storage not properly labeled; employee food stores about established food in walk-in cooler.

• Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 90. Violations: food not being kept at proper temperature; food items not properly date marked.

Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.

