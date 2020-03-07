Perfect Scores
•
434 Coffee, 434 Boyd’s Creek Highway, Seymour
•
Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
•
Rockford Elementary School Food Service, 3728 Williams Mill Road, Rockford
•
Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
•
Quick Fix Coffee Mobile Unit, 1310 Mary Katherine Drive, Maryville
•
Union Grove Elementary School Food Service, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
•
Green Meadow Country Club Bar, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa
•
Taco Bell, 2013 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
•
Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend
•
Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
• Huddle House, 2426 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: insects, rodents and/or animals present; sewage and waste water not properly disposed; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Smokeys Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: several bins in dry storage not properly labeled; employee food stores about established food in walk-in cooler.
• Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 90. Violations: food not being kept at proper temperature; food items not properly date marked.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
