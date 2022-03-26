Perfect scores
• Minds in Motion Learning Center Food Service, 1442 William Blount Drive, Maryville
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria Bar, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville
• Bluetick Tavern, upstairs bar, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Maw’s Arctic Ice, 415 East Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St., Alcoa
Violations
• Lee’s Chicken, 523 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: most recent inspection was not posted; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• The Dancing Bean, 7142 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 95. Violations: test strips were not available for quaternary sanitizer; handles of scoops by lemonade mix and pumpkin mixtures touched and were partially submerged in product; employee drink was stored on milk crates containing clean wiping cloths; burlap bags of coffee beans were stored on the floor by the coffee roasting machine.
• Petro’s, 1427 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: current permit was not posted; ceiling was soiled above prep areas around HVAC return vent; faucet from produce wash sink was leaking at the handle; nonfood contact surface of ice machine, the top interior of the door, contained a brown substance; spatulas had chipped and missing pieces, the surfaces were not smooth and easily cleanable; the fountain beverage grate at the drive-thru contained rust, and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; flies were present in food prep areas.
• Subway, 2041 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: lighting and ventilation were inadequate; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled.
• First Fruits Bakery, 4426 Pea Ridge Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Coffee cambro was stored on the floor at the dry storage shelving.
• Captain D’s, 2714 U.S. Highway 129, Alcoa: 93. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; nonfood contact surfaces were not clean; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used; food and nonfood contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; proper cooling methods were not used; there was inadequate equipment for temperature control.
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: cutting boards had deep, blackened grooves; clean utensils were stored with food ends touching handles; the lid to a large prep cooler was left open when not in use.
• John Sevier Elementary School Food Service, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: ice machine contained brown, removable substance on nonfood contact surface of upper plate; WIC unit fan contained dust buildup.
• Green Meadow County Club Bar, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: ice scoop was placed on top on ice machine.
• Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Bluetick Tavern, downstairs bar, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: Ice well lid was removed and unprotected against environmental contamination.
• Bluetick Tavern, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 88. Violations: employee purses and backpacks were stored on wire shelving at server dry-stock area with pizza boxes and food items; ceiling was soiled above clean side of dish machine and in the lower prep area; nonfood contact surface of ice machine — the upper wall — contained a brown substance; spatulas at lower kitchen had scorches and were missing pieces; clean utensils contained labels from previous use; employee drinks were stored on in-use prep surfaces at pizza station and salad station; containers of flour at pizza station were not labeled with product name; bare hand contact was observed on salad to be served.
• Rice King II, 1187 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; nonfood contact surfaces were not clean; in-use utensil was not properly stored; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display.
• Walland Elementary School Food Service, 247 East Miller’s Cove Road, Walland: 96. Violations: ceiling grates above prep area contained brown buildup; paint was chipped and rust was exposed on dish machine hood cover; single-use trays were stored on the floor in the dry-stock room; cardboard boxes of beef patties were stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.
• Two Doors Down, 118 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Two Doors Down Bar, 118 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Carpenters Middle School Food Service: 920 Huffstetler Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; food and nonfood contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• Carpenters Elementary School Food Service, 915 Huffstetler Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: air curtains at WIC contain brown substance.
• Central Park, 1703 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: cutting board had deep, blackened grooves; there was a large amount of ice buildup around the door and compressor of the walk-in freezer; the seal to the walk-in freezer was torn; the most recent inspection report was not posted.
• Jordan Development Food Service, 2021 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: 99. Violations: there were no thermometers or heat strips for the hot water dishwasher.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
