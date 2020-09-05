Perfect Scores
• Wild Laurel, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend
• Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• DENSO Cafe 201, 1755 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Lane, Maryville: 96. Violations: insects, rodents and/or animals present; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Topside Learning Center Food Service, 2934 Topside Road, Louisville: 99. Violation: cabinet lined with non-smooth surface.
• Starbucks, 1011 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: wiping cloth not fully submerged in sanitizing solution; stagnate water around floor drain; current permit not posted; most recent inspection not posted.
• DENSO Cafe 101, 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: employee’s open drink stored above foods in reach-in cooler; metal containers stacked while still wet.
• DENSO Cafe 203, 1421 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: metal containers stacked while still wet; inside lip of ice machine has buildup.
The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
