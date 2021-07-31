Perfect Scores
• No perfect scores
Violations
• Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used
• Snoring Bear Diner, 4543 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland: 81. Violations: Hands not clean and properly washed; Food-contact surfaces not cleaned and/or sanitized; Food not properly labeled in original container and/or required records not available; Insects, rodents, and/or animals present; Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; Plumbing installed and/or without proper backflow devices; Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; Most recent inspection not posted
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 92. Violations: Improper cold holding temperatures; Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not present; Most recent inspection not posted
• Carriage House Restaurant, 8310 State Highway 73, Townsend: 72. Violations: Person in charge not present and/or does not demonstrate knowledge and/or performs duties; No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods or approved alternate method properly followed; Improper cold holding temperatures; Consumer advisory not provided for raw and undercooked food; Toxic substances not properly identified, stored and/or used; Thermometers not provided and/or not accurate; Insects, rodents, and/or animals present; Inadequate ventilation and/or lighting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.