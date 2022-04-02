Perfect scores
• Maw’s Dawgs Mobile Unit, 1415 East Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Bluetick Tavern, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 93. Violations: food wasn’t labeled properly; contamination wasn’t prevented during food preparation, display or storage; supplies were not properly stored, dried or handled; contact surfaces were not cleanable or properly designed; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; facilities weren’t maintained or clean; ventilation or lighting wasn’t adequate.
• Subway, 7811 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 97. Violations: employee food items were stored with service food; storage containers had labels from previous use; ceiling tiles had water damage above sink; current permit isn’t posted.
• Aroma Café, 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: thermometers were not in proper use; contact surfaces were not cleanable or properly designed; ventilation or lighting wasn’t adequate.
• Shoney’s, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: physical facilities weren’t installed, maintained or clean.
• The Shed, 1820 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violations: non-food contact surfaces weren’t clean.
• Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 2129 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: foods weren’t covered in walk-in cooler; ice scoop was laying on ice machine; food stored in non “food grade” plastic; shelving and equipment was dirty; grime spots were on ceiling, walls and floors.
• Sweet Retreat, 727 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: sink faucet is dripping; current permit isn’t posted; most recent inspection isn’t posted.
• Maryville High School Food Service, Maryville: 97. Violations: apples are stored in a basket on serving line without cover; seal of WIC door has brown substance; ceiling tiles in rear storage has water damage and brown substance and in dish area water damage.
• Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, 501 North Cusick Street, Maryville: 98. Violations: wiping clothes weren’t properly used and stored; facilities weren’t maintained or clean.
• Blaze Pizza, 1055 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa: 98. Violations: employee drinks were stored with service food items; employee phone was on clean utensil rack.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 East Hunt Road, Maryville: 92. Violations: contamination wasn’t prevented during food preparation, display or storage; wiping clothes weren’t properly used and stored; supplies were not properly stored, dried or handled; contact surfaces were not cleanable or properly designed; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; plumbing wasn’t properly installed; facilities weren’t maintained or clean.
• Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: cooked peppers weren’t properly cooled for storage; wet wiping cloths were stored on prep surfaces with no sanitizing solution; ceiling is soiled above prep areas around vents; most recent inspection wasn’t posted.
• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 South Hall Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: various outside equipment is dirty; kitchen floors and walls are dirty with old grease and grime.
• Hatcher’s on Target BBQ, 1366 North Wright Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: employee drink was sitting on a food storage shelf; inside cooler was dirty with food spill.
• Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 99. Violations: facilities weren’t maintained or clean.
• The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 West Millers Cove Road, Walland: 94. Violations: food wasn’t labeled properly; contamination wasn’t prevented during food preparation, display or storage; in-use utensil were not properly stored; contact surfaces were not cleanable or properly designed; ware washing facilities weren’t installed, maintained, used or containing test strips; ventilation or lighting wasn’t adequate.
• Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose Street, Maryville: 99. Violations: Ceiling tile is missing above rear prep area and ceiling is soiled around air vents above prep areas.
