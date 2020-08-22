Perfect Scores
• Starbucks, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Donut Palace, 2010 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Ruby Tuesday, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 94. Violations: raw meat not being kept at proper cold temperatures; stagnate water on floor in kitchen.
• Ruby Tuesday, McGhee Tyson Airport: 99. Violation: floor around equipment dirty.
• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 S. Hall Road, Alcoa: 91. Violations: food not properly date marked; food bins not properly labeled; vegetables in walk-in cooler not covered; outside of various equipment dirty; walk-in freezer has ice buildup.
• Maryville Children’s Academy Food Service, 1205 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: thermometers not provided and/or accurate.
• Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; ventilation and lighting is not adequate.
• Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Lane, Maryville: 91. Violations: dishwasher is not working properly; back door is not self closing; dirty wet-wiping cloth stored on food preparation surfaces; chest freezer has ice buildup.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 140 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: refrigerator does not have thermometer.
The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
