Perfect Scores
• A Spoonful of Sugar, 355 Gill St., Suite 110, Alcoa
• Smoky Mountain Brewery Bar, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville
• Starbucks, 1011 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Wild Laurel, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend
• The Barn Event Center Of The Smokies, 7264 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• Quiznos, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Starbucks, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• McDonald’s, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
Violations
• Fairfield Inn & Suites Food Service, 1865 Pauling St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: clean utensils stored “face up” in containers.
• Taco Bell, 2612 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: cutting board moderately grooved.
• DENSO Café 101, 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designated and/or used.
• DENSO Café 203, 1421 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: clean metal containers on shelf stacked while still wet; flour/sugar in nonfood-grade plastic storage containers; deli meat not properly stored.
• DENSO Café 201, 1755 Robert C. Jackson Dr., Maryville: 99. Violation: inside of ice machine had build-up and rust.
• Cinnabon/Uno, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: single-use items not properly stored and/or used.
• Ruby Tuesday, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; single-use items not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed and/or used.
• Subway, 2919 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: bag of frozen chicken not properly thawed; hand sink leaking at hot water valve.
- 2055 Alcoa Highway is McGhee Tyson Airport.
