Violations
• Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: food not properly labeled/original container, required records not available; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored/used; food and nonfood-contact services not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; hot and cold water/adequate pressure not available, physical facilities not installed, maintained and cleaned.
• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 96. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; non-adequate ventilation and lighting/designated areas used
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: employee drink was stored above ready-to-eat foods (walk-in cooler); ice accumulation (walk-in freezer); inside plate cooler dirty; dumpster side doors in disrepair; most recent inspection not posted.
• Aubrey’s, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 86. Violations: spinach dip was 100 degrees in the hot holding cabinet; toxic spray bottles were not properly labeled; ice scoop stored in a holder with sticky grime buildup; wet nesting clean pans at the dish machine; clean utensils stored in pan with old food and grime buildup; cutting boards have deep stains and cuts; dumpster door left open; ice build in on the ceiling of walk-in freezer; floors extremely pitted with standing water.
• Los Amigos, 409 Cusick Street, Maryville: 92. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; in-use utensils not properly stored; utensils, equipment and linen not properly stored, dried, handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; hot and cold water/adequate pressure not available; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 94. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; in-use utensils not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; plumbing not installed/non-proper backflow devices.
