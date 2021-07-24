Perfect Scores
• Foothills 12, 134 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
• Southern Twist Nutrition, 1738 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville
• Memories of Ole, 1148 W. Miller’s Cove Road, Walland
Violations
• Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Wiping cloths not properly used and stored; Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and/or used; Physical facilities not installed, maintained, and/or clean; Inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used
• Blackberry Farm Brewery, 106 Everett Avenue, Maryville: 95. Violations: Food-contact surfaces not cleaned and/or sanitized;
• Krystal, 303 Whitecrest Street, Maryville: 99. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display
• Parkview Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 98. Violations: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and/or used;
• Windy City on the Water, 259 Cedar Crest Lane, Friendsville: 97. Violations: In-use utensil not properly stored; Food and nonfood-contact surface not cleanable and/or properly designed; Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or no test strips; Not compliant with TN Non-Smoker Protection Act
• El Campesino Mobile Unit, 829 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: 99. Violation: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1724 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, and/or used; Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and/or used; Physical facilities not installed, maintained, and/or clean
• McDonalds, 211 Calderwood Street, Alcoa: 94. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Wiping cloths not properly used and stored; Plumbing not installed and/or improper backflow devices; Garbage/refuse not properly disposes and/or facilities not maintained; Physical facilities not installed, maintained, and/or clean
• Wendy’s, 2530 Airport Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; Toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; Physical facilities not installed, maintained, and/or clean
• Donut Palace, 2010 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: Food improperly labeled and/or original container or required records not available; Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; Current permit not posted; Most recent inspection not posted
• Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, 2020 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean
• Taco Bell, 2341 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display
• Great American Cookie Company, 167 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used
