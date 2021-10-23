Perfect scores
• Foothills Child Care Food Service, 1707 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville
• Maryville Christian School, 2525 Morganton Road, Maryville
• Heirs Coffee Mobile Unit, 1226 Amerine Road, Maryville
• Waterfront Bar and Grill Auxiliary, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville
• A and R Texas BBQ Mobile Unit, 1920 Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• The Showroom at Five Points Bar, 1529 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville
• The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville
Violations
• Healthy Vibes Cafe, 7613 Old Highway 73, Townsend: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; improper use of utensils; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled.
• Shoney’s #19, 1021 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Maryville: 98. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• Bert’s Family Kitchen, 118 Foothills Mall Drive Unit 28, Maryville: 99. Violation: Inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas not used.
• Ashi Express Japanese Grill, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Suite A, Maryville: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; proper plumbing not installed; improper backflow devices.
• Waterfront Bar & Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: Food-contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized; dish machine @ 0ppm sanitizing residual, sanitizer container not empty; cut table moderately grooved; storage shelves chipped.
• The Showroom at Five Points: 99. Violations: Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; outside of ice machine (sliding doors) dirty.
• Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• Apple Valley Cafe, 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 96. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; improper use of utensils; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied, cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained, and clean.
• Hardee’s #1501839, 2105 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Approved thawing methods not used; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained.
• The Hop 50s Drive In, 1540 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Los Chilangos Mobile Unit, 508 Benjamin Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; hot and cold water not available or inadequate pressure; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• El Potrillo Restaurant, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: Plumbing improperly installed with improper backflow devices; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Tacos El Cunao, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: Thermometers not provided and accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• La Casa La Casita Delisia, 908 Hillside Road, Louisville: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained.
• Taqueria Camargos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: Thermometers not provided and accurate; hot and cold water not available or adequate pressure; garbage/refuse not properly disposed; facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Mainstay Suites, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: N/A.
• Shoneys #10, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Aroma Cafe, 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
