Perfect scores
• The Colonel’s Coffee Company Mobile Unit, 1118 Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
• El Barril Mexican Grill Bar, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Bar, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Batch It Cookie Mobile Unit, 1510 English Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: employee food stored on wire shelving with for-service food in True low boy cooler; ice cream scoops stored in stagnant water at 110F.
• Burger Master, 8439 State Highway 73, Townsend: 98. Violations: a cup of caramel stored in make low unit at ice cream station; duct tape present on broken ice machine door and surface not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Blackberry Mountain Family Pool Snack Bar, 645 Lowland Road, Walland: 97. Violations: flies present in food prep area; three-compartment sink does not have drainboards, counter space or carts for storing clean or soiled dishes.
• Bear Grounds Coffee Mobile Unit, 7927 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: test strips not available for CI sanitizer.
• Parkway Drive In, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: single-use lids stored on the floor in the rear storage room; shelving and countertop near fountain station and ice cream machine have surfaces partially removed and surface not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Windy City Grille Bar, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 98. Violations: no lid to ice bin; handle to ice scoop laying directly in ice.
• Jake’s Place, 5030 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 96. Violations: boxes of food sitting directly on floor of walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler and dry storage areas; single-use items stored directly on floor of storage building; door to dumpster left open while not in use; hood to grill has old grime buildup and upright freezer has lots of ice buildup on top; current permit posted.
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 95. Violations: boxes of food sitting directly in floor of storage area; dirty wet wiping cloths laying on food prep surfaces; large box of napkins stored on floor of storage area; several cutting boards have deep blackened grooves; lid to large prep cooler busted, couple of ceiling tiles missing in kitchen area and chest freezer has lots of ice buildup around sides and lip.
• Los Amigos, 409 Cusick Street, Maryville: 91. Violations: insects/rodents/animals present; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored/dried/handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed/maintained/used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Amici, 1420 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: lower shelf on main prep table in kitchen is rusted.
• Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: food storage containers at grill not labeled with product name; boxes of food stored in floor of walk-in cooler; wet wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces; scoop in ready-to-eat fried wontons has handle touching product; paper tool dispenser was not dispensing towels in women’s restroom; most recent inspection not posted.
• Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar, 172 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: alive crawling insect observed on bar; ice bin left open while not in use and boxes of food sitting directly on floor.
• The Walnut Kitchen, 606 High Street, Maryville: 99. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Olive Garden, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: employee drink stored in cooler drawer with for-service food; wet wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces; in-use scoops at grill area in stagnant water at 119F; wet nesting present in utensils at dish drying area.
• Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 172 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: cooling Mexican race stacked on top of one another with lids on; cutting boards have deep blackened grooves; ladies restroom does not have covered garbage can; dumpster lids broken off; lights in ladies restroom in toilet area not working.
• Chili’s, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 83. Violations: employee observed placing raw frozen hamburgers on grill with gloved hands, then proceeding to place buns into toaster; employees observed touching ready to eat food (salad ingredients and pineapple) upon entering kitchen; salmon and shrimp thawing in prep sink with no running water; gnats present in kitchen; boxes of produce stored on floor of walk-in cooler, employee drink stored with bottled sauces at server station and another drink stored with in-use tea urns at server station; food handler observed wearing wiping cloth on pants waistband; clean utensils at dish drying area contain wet nesting; single-use paper bowl used as a scoop in chili at line; cutting boards on prep line contain deep cuts with discoloration and duct tape present on end cooler; warewashing drain board on clean side of ecolab dish machine contains food debris; handles of coolers and equipment on line contain food and grease buildup; flooring has food buildup throughout prep areas; walls behind and beside equipment contain food buildup; several lights out in kitchen area.
• Chili’s Bar, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; adequate ventilation and lighting not used in designated areas.
• El Barril Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: frozen items in reach-in freezer left uncovered while not in use; storing clean utensils with food ends turned up; cutting boards have deep blackened grooves; handles to cold holding units have old food and grime buildup and top and sides of equipment have old food and grime buildup; hanging faucet busted and taped up so it won’t spray water everywhere; floors and walls have old food grime buildup and seal to walk-in cooler is broken.
• Mama’s Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 93. Violations: can opener blade dirty; open employee drink on top of make table; handle for flour scoop laying in product; wet wiping cloth out of sani bucket while not in use; drink cups stacked while still wet; towel drying clean wares instead of air drying; eye on stove damaged; inside microwave dirty; various equipment dirty on outside; toilet lid in men’s restroom in disrepair; floor tiles cracked and dirty around walls and ceiling tiles with water damage.
• Asia Cafe Express, 2025 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored.
• Popeyes, 835 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; in-use utensils not properly stored; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; plumbing/proper back flow devices not installed; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Smokeys Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 71. Violations: PIC did not know cook temp of hamburgers, reheat temp for marinara and meatballs, cold holding, does not hold an ANSI certification and lacks active managerial control; cans of olives and marinara at dry storage contain heavy dents in main seals; diced ham, diced tomatoes and cut chicken in WIC not date marked; bleach at three-comp sink in large container and not labeled; employee food stored on top of for-service food in sandwich make unit; employee drink stored on top of for-service food in walk-in cooler; employee drink stored on prep table in front prep area; can opener at clean utensil rack contains food debris from previous use, not currently in use; grease buildup present at grill, sides of grill and above vents; fan at sandwich make area contains heavy dust buildup; single-use aluminum foil sheets stored in floor of lobby; shelving at rear dish area has surface removed with particle board exposed; wall surface around hand sink next to pizza make has surface partially removed; side of pizza oven missing cover plate, soiled with exposed conduit; surfaces not smooth and easily cleanable; WIC contains heavy food debris behind shelving; mixer and surrounding area contain food debris and buildup; shelving below grill prep area contains food debris; only one restroom available in establishment; unisex restroom does not have covered trash receptacle available; outdoor dumpster door and lid left open; baseboard torn with piece missing behind grill table; wall below three-comp sink damaged; ceiling soiled in multiple areas; ceiling leaking into container at front counter of establishment; light shield missing on ceiling light in dish area; employee phone stored on prep table; employee glasses are stored above sandwich make unit.
• Good Vibes on the River, 7613 Old Highway 73, Townsend: 84. Violations: ecolab dish machine testing 0ppm Cl and does not meet high temperature sanitization parameter; shell eggs 61F and gallon of milk 54F at grill held out of cold holding units during breakfast service; employee drink stored on side table with for-service food; clean utensils stored at drying racks on cloths that contain debris; cutting boards have deep scratches which are discolored; no test strips available for dish machine and sani buckets; AC vents on ceiling contain brown substance; a hole present in door from kitchen to dining area; employee personal items stored on prep table with for-service food items.
• Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 95. Violations: flies present in kitchen; employee drinks stored on prep tables; flooring surface in dish and server area eroded; employee personal items stored on prep tables.
