Perfect scores
• Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose St., Maryville: 100
Viol
• Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable and/or properly designed; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Lane, Maryville: 96. Violations: Insects, rodents and/or animals present; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned.
• William Blount Vocational Center Food Service, 227 County Farm Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Food not separated and/or protected (corrected on-site); wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored (corrected on-site).
• Walland Elementary School Food Service, 247 E. Miller’s Cove Road, Walland: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Panda Express, 506 Foothills Plaze Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Apple Valley Cafe, 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 93. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; in-use utensils not properly stored; gloves not used properly; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used.
• Chuckwagon Grill at the Music Junction, 202 Williams Road, Seymour: 99. Violations: Warewashing facilities and/or test strips not installed, maintained and/or used.
