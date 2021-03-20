Perfect Scores
• Firehouse Subs, 419 S. Washington St., Maryville
• Minds in Motion Learning Center Food Service, 1442 William Blount Drive, Maryville
• Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St., Alcoa
• Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville
Violations
• Hot Stone Pizza, 1313 N. Wright Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: single-use containers not stored properly; food in walk-in cooler not covered properly.
• Domino’s Pizza, 2629 Topside Road, Louisville: 99. Violation: walls in wash room dirty with old food splatter.
• Maryville Nutrition, 1782 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
