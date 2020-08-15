Perfect Scores
Violations
• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 523 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: thermometers not provided and/or accurate.
• Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: cooked meats in refrigerator not date marked.
• The Shed, 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: inside lip of ice machine dirty.
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: several dirty, wet wiping cloths laying on food prep surface.
• Pretzel Time, 121 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: food not properly labeled.
The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
