Perfect Scores
• Montvale Elementary School Food Service, 3128 Montvale Road, Maryville
• Just Say Queso Mobile Unit, 3560 Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Applebee’s Bar, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
Violations
• Apple Valley Cafe, 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violation: pulled pork in reach-in refrigerator not kept at proper temperature; cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches.
• Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville: 98. Violations: no thermometer in front milk cooler.
• Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop, 131 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: single-service containers not inverted on shelf.
• Snoring Bear Diner, 4543 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland: 98. Violations: cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches; fryer and stove top excessively dirty.
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 89. Violations: dishwasher not properly sanitizing; make line refrigerator not cooling properly; can opener blade dirty.
• The Soup Kitchen Express Mobile Unit, 245 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Walland Elementary School Food Service, 247 E. Millers Cove Road, Walland: 99. Violation: dishwasher not properly working.
• Applebee’s, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: wiping cloth not fully submerged in sani-bucket; cuting boardsmoderately grooved; gasket on walk-in freezer door in disrepair.
• Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: food contamination not prevented.
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 93. Violations: reach-in refrigerator not at proper temperature; can opener blade dirty; reach-in refrigerator does not have gaskets on one door.
• Townsend Elementary School Food Service, 140 Tiger Drive, Townsend: 99. Violation: dishwasher conveyor sensors not working properly.
• Wendy’s, 264 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; garbage/refuse not properly disposed of and/or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Punkin Center Motorcycle Resort Deli, 7304 Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used.
• The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: proper cooling methods not used; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
