Perfect Scores
•
•
•
•
Violations
• Arby’s, 816 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 90. Violations: Two hand sinks in kitchen have broken paper towel machines; a recent remodel moved three-compartment sink to back without adding a hand sink in the dish area; bathroom cleaner stored on prep table; employee drink stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; box of potato cakes on the floor in walk-in cooler; food storage containers wet nested on wire rack in dish area; inside make table excessively dirty with old food on bottom.
• IHOP, 906 Turner St., Maryville: 95. Violations: open cornbread mix not properly sealed in dry storage; food storage containers wet nested in dish room; test strips missing from dish room; outside of cold holding units dirty with old grime; water standing on floor tile that is missing in several spots; current permit not posted.
• El Barrill Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: No thermometer in front prep cooler; employee drinks with no lids or straws sitting on prep table next to food while it is being prepped; dirty wet wiping towels are stored on prep tables and cutting boards; single service cups and lids are stored on top of a dirty wooden barrel in the dining room; cutting boards are deeply scored and stained; no test strips available to test sanitizer for dish machine and sanitizer bucket; tops and sides of equipment has old grease and grime buildup.
• El Barrill Mexican Grill Bar, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: no test strips to test the sanitizer for the three-compartment sink.
• Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: old food splatter on walls and ceiling in various locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.