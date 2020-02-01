Perfect Scores
•
Wendy’s, 2530 Airport Highway, Alcoa
•
Pizza Hut, 375 Hannum Street, Alcoa
•
Taco Bell, 836 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
•
Art of Cakes, 1909 A&B Sevierville Road, Maryville
•
Mainstay Suite Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
•
Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St., Alcoa
•
Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
•
Bookmark Cafe, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville
•
Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville
•
Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa
•
The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood St., Maryville
Violations
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Subway, 806 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: trash can in men’s room overflowing.
• The Switchback, 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: three-compartment sink without drain boards.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspec tions.myhealthdepartment.com/ten nessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.