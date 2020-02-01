Perfect Scores

Wendy’s, 2530 Airport Highway, Alcoa

Pizza Hut, 375 Hannum Street, Alcoa

Taco Bell, 836 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville

Art of Cakes, 1909 A&B Sevierville Road, Maryville

Mainstay Suite Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa

Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St., Alcoa

Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Niles Ferry Road, Maryville

Bookmark Cafe, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville

Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville

Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa

The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood St., Maryville

Violations

• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.

• Subway, 806 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: trash can in men’s room overflowing.

• The Switchback, 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: three-compartment sink without drain boards.

Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspec tions.myhealthdepartment.com/ten nessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.