Perfect scores
• Townsend Elementary School Food Service, 140 Tiger Drive, Townsend
• TN Super Taco Mobile Unit, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Alcoa Elementary School Food Service, 1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa
• Blue Sky Service, 215 Lee Lambert Road, Maryville
Violations
• Apostolic Christian Academy Food Service, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: Jackson dish machine was not sanitizing properly.
• Courtyard by Marriott S-Bar Bistro, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 97. Violations: box of single-use cereals was on floor in dry storage; cut board (front make table) was moderately grooved; plastic barrier on wire shelving (dish room) was dirty; current permit was not posted; most recent inspection was not posted.
• Masala Indo Pak Grill, 1811 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 94. Violations: there was no thermometer in prep cooler; bags of onions were sitting directly on floor of walk-in cooler; jugs of cooking oil were sitting directly on floor of dry storage area; cutting board had deep blackened grooves; shelves in walk-in cooler had had old food and grime buildup; handles to cold holding units had old food and grime buildup; chest freezer had lots of ice buildup around sides and lip; light banister in kitchen area was not working and one was not covered properly.
• Southland Cafe Bar, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: inside ice machine had buildup.
• Coulter Grove Intermediate School Food Service, 2025 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Southland Cafe, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Domino’s Pizza, 2629 Topside Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: test strips needed for sanitizer at three-comp sink; floor was dirty in dry stock; current permit wasn’t posted; most recent inspection wasn’t posted.
• National Fitness Center Juice Bar, 1644 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: nonfood-contact surface (door junction) of ice machine was soiled with a brown substance.
• Gondolier, 2632 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 97. Violations: wet nesting pans were on clean rack; cutting board had deep blackened grooves; old food and grime buildup was underneath equipment and shelving.
• Miss Olivia’s Table & Catering, 1108 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: stored foods end up in large bowls; cutting board had deep blackened grooves; outside garbage cans were left open while not in use; large places of the top floor were missing and floor was falling in several places; light banister in kitchen area was not working and a couple of banisters were not covered properly; no inspection report was posted.
• The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: clean food storage containers were wet-nested on shelf; end shelf at line used for plating/boxing subs had surface partially removed and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Bella, 121 W. Broadway St., Maryville: 89. Violations: two cans of artichoke hearts were heavily dented on hermetic seals; consumer advisory was not present on menu for tuna, burgers, filet sirloin and caesar dressing; shaker container of white powder on serving line was unlabeled; maximum registering thermometer was not present for high-temp dish machines.
• McDonalds, 803 Foothills Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried, handled; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, used.
• M.P. Hibachi Grill, 357 Telford St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: wiping cloths were stored in inadequate sanitizer solution; nonfood-contact surface (upper door of ice machine) was soiled with a brown removable substance; floor tiles were cracked throughout kitchen; ceiling tiles were soiled and in disrepair throughout food prep areas.
