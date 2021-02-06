Perfect Scores
• Porter Elementary School Food Service, 4520 Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville
• School Of Perpetual Motion Food Service, 1452 E. Brown School Road, Maryville
• Honey Baked Ham, 461 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa
• Subway, 2041 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Chili’s Bar, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Art of Cakes, 1909 A and B Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose St,, Maryville
• Quick Fix Coffee, 314 North Washington St., Maryville
• Little Sprouts Learning Center Food Service, 1833 N. Wright Road, Alcoa
• Alcoa Elementary School Food Service, 1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa
Violations
• Jus Piggin It Mobile Unit, 3404 Cutshaw Road, Maryville: 95. Violation: food not at proper temperature.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 140 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: refrigerator in kitchen needed a thermometer; apples needed to be individually wrapped or tongs needed to be provided; box of bananas on floor in kitchen.
• Par-T- Pub, 218 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Sonic Drive-In, 411 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: door to dumpster left open while not in use.
• Chili’s, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: most cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches; floor excessively dirty around door frames and under equipment.
• The Wright Spot, 1399 N. Wright Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used.
• Dunkin’, 618 S. Washington Street, Maryville: 99. Violation: several floor tiles missing or broken in prep/service area.
• McAlister’s Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 99. Violation: in-use utensil not properly stored.
• Two Doors Down Bar, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: inside lip of ice machine dirty.
• Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 90. Violations: proper date marking not implemented.
