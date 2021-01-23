Perfect Scores
• Donut Palace, 2010 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Anaba Bar, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Holiday Inn Express Food Service, 130 Associates Blvd., Alcoa
• Subway, 2580 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Southdowne Head Start Food Service, 327 Southdowne Drive, Maryville
• Olympia Athletic Smoothie Bar, 398 Olympia Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: walk-in freezer had lots of ice buildup on floor and around door; large upright freezer also had ice buildup.
• Subway, 7811 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: single-use items not properly stored.
• Maryville Children’s Academy Food Service, 1205 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 807 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: metal pans and containers stacked while wet; floor drain at three-compartment sink draining slowly.
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Anaba, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: dirty, wet wiping cloths on food prep surface; deep, blackened grooves in cutting board; old food and grime buildup underneath equipment; couple of light fixtures not working.
• Subway, 1933 Topside Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: employee clothing stored on top of bottled drinks; left side of three-compartment sink leaking to floor; current permit not posted.
• Masala Indo Pak Grill, 1811 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: cutting board had deep, blackened grooves; handles on cold holding units had old food and grime buildup.
• Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: old food and grime buildup underneath equipment; light banisters in kitchen area not covered properly.
• Courtyard by Marriott S-Bar Bistro, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 96. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; ware-washing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used.
• Smokeys Pizza, 1722 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: cutting board had deep, blackened grooves; hot water to hand sink not working.
