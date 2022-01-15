Perfect scores
• Little Sprouts Learning Center Food Service, 1833 N. Wright Road, Alcoa
Violations
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 807 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: employee with facial hair did not have hair restraint.
• Culver’s, 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: wet nesting was present in clean utensils on storage shelf and labels were present on clean utensils from previous use.
• Wendy’s, 264 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and cleaned.
• Arby’s, 816 Foothills Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: employee drink with lid and straw was stored on table with single-use articles including sandwich boxes; buffalo sauce on line was stored in open half metal container with no lid or prevention from environmental contamination and a piece of bread had fallen into the sauce; employee handling sandwiches on line had watch on wrist and another employee at fryers had had bracelet on wrist; ketchup and napkin dispensers in lobby contained rust and surface was not smooth/easily cleanable; nonfood-contact surface of ice machine — front-door lip — was soiled with a pink substance; ceiling surface contained dust and was soiled surrounding air vents; jackets were hanging on shelving at dry stock area and clean utensil storage.
• Subway, 1933 Topside Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: metal Cambro containers were stacked while wet; wall tile at drive-thru window was in disrepair; current permit wasn’t posted.
• Starbucks, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: dumpster top lids were in disrepair and trash was on ground around dumpster.
• Subway, 310 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violations: toilet seat was loose in men’s restroom.
• Maryville Children’s Academy Food Service, 1205 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: food strainer was in hand sink; cabinets were in disrepair (water damage, chipped, etc.).
• Donut Palace, 2010 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: wet wiping cloth not in use wasn’t in sanitary bucket; stir sticks for coffee weren’t individually wrapped or in a dispenser.
• Crest Bowling Lanes Snack Bar, 333 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: wet wiping cloths not in use weren’t in sanitary solution; single-service trays needed to be inverted (face-down) on shelf; needed quat test strips for three-comp sink; hand sink in women’s restroom was clogged; ceiling in back storage area was in disrepair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.