Perfect Scores
• Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pye Lane, Walland
• Ashi Express Japanese Grill, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Suite A, Maryville
• The Barn At Blackberry Farm, 471 Joe Pye Lane, Walland
• The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 W. Millers Cove Road, Walland
• William Blount High School Food Service, 229 County Farm Road, Maryville
• Tail Winds, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Miss Lily’s Café & Catering, 122 Depot St., Townsend
• Hogwild Snack Shack Mobile Unit, 3142 Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville
• The Abbey Bar, 7765 River Road, Townsend
• The Abbey, 7765 River Road, Townsend
Violations
• Cooper’s, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: in-use utensil not properly stored.
• Yummy Yummy Pizza & Sandwiches, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 99. Violation: No vent over grill or fryer.
• Delicias Balin, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 94. Violations: bag of opened rice not properly sealed when not in use; outside of various equipment dirty with old food splatted; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters; floors and walls dirty with old food; vent not large enough to cover grill.
• Carnitas Tacos La Ismena, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: single-use spoons not stored properly; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters.
• El Tarasco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: hot water not available; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters.
• Taqueria Camargos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: thermometers not provided and/or accurate; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• La Cocinita de Lucy, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: thermometers not provided and/or accurate; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Raspadas, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 93. Violations: three-compartment sink missing drainboards; hand sink and three-compartment sink leaking onto floor; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters; standing water on floor; oil cooker not covered by vent.
• Culver’s of Alcoa, 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: clean utensils stored in drawer with food contact surfaces touching handles of other utensils.
• Kinder Care Learning Center Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: vent hood not working.
• Popeye’s, 835 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used or test strips not used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• IHOP, 906 Turner St., Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; garbage not properly disposed and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Shoneys, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: metal measuring ladle in disrepair; ceiling in disrepair; various floor tiles in disrepair, causing stagnant water to collect on floor.
• The Hop 50’s Drive In, 1540 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: employee drink on preparation surface.
• Pizza Hut, 2418 Airport Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: wall in dish room dirty with old food splatter; mold on ceiling air return vent in dish room.
• Captain D’s, 2714 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: gasket on freezer door in disrepair; clean utensils stored in dirty bins; floor tiles in disrepair, causing stagnant water on floor.
Editor’s Note: 908 Hillside Drive is the location of Green Acres Flea Market. All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.