Perfect scores
• Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St. Alcoa
• Creekside Bistro, 5000 Clayton Road, Maryville
• Peaceful Side Social Bar, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• John Sevier Elementary School Food Service, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville
• Quick Fix Coffee Mobile Unit, 1310 Mary Katherine Drive, Maryville
• Mentor Headstart Food Service, 2424 Mentor School Road, Louisville
• Meatball Madness and More, 4030 Alcoa Highway, Louisville
Violations
• Firehouse Subs, 419 S. Washington St., Maryville: 97. Violations: Open employee drink stored above ready-to-eat foods in the three-door reach-in cooler; ice scoop buried in ice machine; single-service trays/containers not inverted face down; current permit not posted.
• Peaceful Side Social, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 95. Violations: Smoked trout cooling in the prep cooler covered with plastic wrap/employee drink with no lid or straw sitting above roll of plastic wrap; wet nesting clean pan at the dish machine; grease dump sitting on the grass.
• Subs and Such, 248 S. Calderwood Ave., Alcoa: 99. Violations: Kitchen ceiling tiles dirty around air vents.
{p class=”establishment-page-left-name”}• The Heavenly Roast, 3637 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville: 99. Violations: Single-service cups and lids stored on dirty surface.
• Sonic Drive In, 411 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: Sani-bucket sitting on food prep surface (corrected by moving it to the floor); items in reach in freezer being left uncovered while not in use; wet nesting pans on clean rack; old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and old food laying in floor of walk-in freezer.
• Topside Learning Center Food Service, 2934 Topside Road, Louisville: 96. Violations: Clean cups drying on towel and need to be stored/dried on non-porous and non-absorbent surface (corrected); no cold water at the hand sink; floor in disrepair with floor tiles missing.
• Porter Elementary School Food Service, 4520 Big Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Gasket around door of walk-in cooler in disrepair.
• Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Waffle House, 2118 S. U.S. Highway 411, Maryville: 94. Violations: No dishwasher thermometer to check hot water for sanitizing; gravy not covered while not in use; no test strips for chlorine chemical on hand; hand sink at dishwasher will not turn off and running constantly; dumpster lids left open due to being over filled.
• 5 Guys Burgers & Fries, 208 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Old food and grime buildup on the floors around equipment, shelving and walls; current permit not posted.
• Central Park, 1703 W. Broadway Ave.,. Maryville: 98. Violations: Cutting board has deep blackened grooves; large amount of ice buildup around compressor and door of walk-in freezer; chest freezer has lots of ice buildup around lip and sides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.