Perfect scores
• Domino’s Pizza, 2636 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Subway, 2919 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa
Violations
• Mary Blount Elementary School Food Service, 131 S. Old Glory Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: employee drink was on top of cheese (walk-in cooler).
• Blount County Community Action Agency Commissary, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: 98. Violations: cooked noodles and mashed potatoes were cooling within proper time parameters but were in large batches with tight coverings.
• Denso Cafe 101, 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting/designated areas not used.
• Denso Cafe 201, 1755 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: proper cooling methods/adequate equipment for temperature control not used; food not properly labeled/original container, required records not available; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• The Barn Event Center of the Smokies, 7264 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: lighting fixture at kitchen entrance was cracked with piece partially removed.
• Olympia Athletic Smoothie Bar, 398 Olympia Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: buildup was on inside lip of ice machine.
• T.C.’s Grill Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: thermometers not provided and accurate; food not properly labeled/original container, required records not available; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting/designated areas not used.
• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 96. Violations: cutting board had deep blackened grooves; bag of garbage was sitting on top of dumpster; floor was pitted in several places; old food and grime buildup was underneath equipment and shelves; walk-in freezer had lots of ice buildup on floor; couple of light covers were busted in kitchen area.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 140 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: thermometers not provided and accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed, maintained and used.
• Pizza Hut, 375 Hannum Street, Alcoa: 98. Violations: dish machine had buildup inside; wall behind dish machine and ceiling above fryer were dirty; floor tiles in dish room were cracked.
• Fairfield Inn & Suites Food Service, 1865 Pauling Street, Alcoa: 99. Violations: single-use plates and bowls (on serve line) needed to be inverted (face-down).
• Best Western Cades Cove Inn Food Service, 7824 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 97. Violations: Nestle Coffee Mate creamers were stored on floor in dry stock room; no chlorine test strips were available for CI sanitizer; ceiling tiles were missing above hand sink at kitchen.
• Pizza Hut, 2418 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: gasket on walk-in cooler door was in disrepair; wall was dirty behind fryer; old food splatter was on walls (various); recent inspection wasn’t posted.
• Taco Bell, 2612 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: cut board on make table was moderately grooved.
• Parkway Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: box of food was sitting directly on floor of walk-in freezer; dirty wet wiping cloth was being stored on food prep surface; handle to ice scoop was laying directly in ice.
• Taco Bell, 2341 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: bag of rice was sitting directly on floor; wet nesting pans were at three-compartment sink; boxes of single-use items were sitting directly on floor.
