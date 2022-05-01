Perfect scores
• Kinder Care Learning Center #301403 Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Pistol Creek Eats Mobile Unit, 105 Barnes Ave., Maryville
• Soar Nutrition, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite D8, Alcoa
Violations
• Texas Roadhouse, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 93. Violations: floors were dirty underneath equipment; several employees on kitchen line wore bracelets and watches; tank lid was missing from women’s restroom toilet; dumpster lid was open; there was trash on the ground; clean metal containers on wire wrack were stacked while wet; wiping cloths were improperly used or stored; a bag of chicken breader in dry stock was placed on the floor.
• Apple Valley Cafe, 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean; utensils, equipment or linens were improperly stored, dried or handled; wiping cloths were improperly used or stored; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; proper cooling methods were not used; there was inadequate equipment for temperature control.
• Subway, 806 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: plumbing was not installed; there were improper backflow devices; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed or used; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; insects, rodents or animals were present.
• Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: ceiling in kitchen area demonstrated a heavy dust buildup; plumbing at three-compartment sink dripped into second and third compartments; nonfood-contact surface of ice dispenser at fountain beverage machine was soiled with a black substance; WIC condenser was damaged and dripping from a pipe onto the floor.
• Midland Restaurant, 155 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 96. Violations: plumbing was not installed; there were improper backflow devices; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Bahia Bowls, 429 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: no inspection was posted; no permit was posted; heavy ice buildup was present in freezer; test strips for quaternary sanitizer at three-compartment sink and sanitizer sprays were not available; single-use cups were stored in cardboard boxes on floor in storage area; thermometer was needed in cooler.
• Hooters of Alcoa, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: clean Cambro containers were stacked while still wet; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; floors were dirty around walks and under equipment; there was food splatter on walls; floor tiles in walk-in cooler were cracked.
• The Switchback, 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: chlorine test strips were available, but the restaurant used quaternary sanitizer; faucet at three-compartment sink leaked into middle compartment.
• DaddyO’s Fresh Filipino Food Mobile, 1228 La Blancos Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: thermometers were not provided in lowboy cooler or mini fridge; test strips were not present for bleach sanitizer.
• Hurst Fun Foods Unit 01, 4630 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland: 98. Violations: three-compartment sink did not have a drainboard or space to store dirty utensils and pans; no thermometer was available to check food temperatures.
• Chuckwagon Grill at the Music Junction, 202 Williams Road, Seymour: 98. Violations: three-compartment sink was without two drainboards; ice scoop was stored on soda fountain grate.
• Townsend Nutrition, 7959 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: wet wiping cloth was stored on preparation surface next to blenders.
• The Hop 50s Drive In, 1540 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: outside food storage bins were dirty.
• Just Say Queso Mobile Unit, 3560 Big Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: test strips were not available for quaternary sanitizer at three-compartment sink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.