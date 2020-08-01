Perfect Scores
• John Sevier Pool Snack Bar, 1998 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville
• Great American Cookie Company, 167 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Masala Indo Pak Grill, 1811 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: no chlorine test strips on hand; upright freezer had lots of ice buildup.
• Las Margarita, 2635 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 95. Violations: food left uncovered while on table top warmer; dirty/wet wiping cloths laying on food-prep surfaces; several cutting boards had blackened grooves; old food and grime buildup on walls and floors; light banisters in kitchen not properly covered.
• McDonald’s, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville, 98. Violation: gravy at grill without lid while not in use; lots of ice buildup inside walk-in freezer.
• Osaka Japanese Grill, 2338 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: dirty/wet wiping cloths laying on food-prep areas; ice scoop laying directly in ice; wet nesting pans on clean rack; single-service items stored on floor; ladies restroom had no covered trash can.
• Par T Pub, 608 Ellis Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: insects, rodents and/or animals present; food and/or non-food contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Twisted Sister Juice Bar, 742 Watkins Road, Maryville: 98. Violation: did not have paper towels at dish-washing station.
