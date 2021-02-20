Perfect Scores
• Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Lee’s Chicken, 523 Louisville Road, Alcoa
Violations
• Texas Roadhouse, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 92. Violations: back hand sink without hand towels; foods not being stored at proper temperatures; open bag of seasoning not sealed properly in dry storage.
• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 S. Hall Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: potato bin not labeled correctly; box of broccoli stored on floor in kitchen; single-serve utensils at buffet not facing the same direction; nonfood contact surfaces on equipment dirty.
• Little River Pub & Deli, 7503 Old Highway 73, Townsend: 98. Violation: no thermometer in refrigerator; cutting boards with dark cuts and scratches.
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 90. Violations: salmon not properly thawed; cut leafy greens and tomatoes not stored at proper temperatures.
• The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: wet wiping cloth not properly stored while not in use; plastic storage container cracked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.