Perfect Scores
• Foothills Elementary School Food Service, 520 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville
• Pistol Creek Eats Mobile Unit, 606 Cardinal Street, Maryville
• Cook Out Restaurant, 1305 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Lambert Acres Grill, 3402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Hooters of Alcoa Bar, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa
Violations
• Lanai Food Truck, 2605 West Gallaher Ferry Road, Knoxville: 98. Violations: food item out of original packaging and missing label; iPad, counters and walls have build up.
• The Hop 50’s Drive-In, 1540 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: inside lip of ice machine dirty.
• Mama’s Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 83. Violations: person in charge does not have managerial control; dishwasher did not have proper santizer reading; food not being held at proper temperatures; cutting boards heavily scored; various equipment dirty.
• Los Chilangos Mobile Unit, 508 Benjamin Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: outside of equipment dirty; dumpster doors left open; floors and walls excessively dirty.
• La Frontera, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleans; garbage facilities not properly maintained and/or garbage not properly disposed.
• Raspadas, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 94. Violations: three-compartment sink without drainboards; no water at sinks; dumpster doors open; water standing in floor; vent does not cover oil cooker.
• Hooters Of Alcoa, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: ice scoop had rust stains; floor tiles in kitchen in disrepair.
• Sullivan’s Downtown, 121 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 67. Violations: manager did not have proper managerial control; grill cook handled with bare hand; hand sink in grill area did not have hand towels; food not being held at proper temperatures; soap stored above foods; spinach being thawed in standing water; some refrigerators missing thermometers; ice machine had mold; dirty wet-wiping cloth stored on cutting board; scoop handle touching food; wet pans were stacked on a shelf; all cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches; equipment had excessive build up; floor, walls, ceiling and shelves excessively dirty; lights were unshielded in kitchen.
• Roll Arena Party Zone, 2301 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: refrigerator does not have thermometer.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 94. Violations: no barrier between bread and basket; wiping cloths not being stored in proper sanitzer; single-service items being stored on dirty surface; cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches; top of dishwasher excessively dirty; excessive ice build up around door and floor of walk-in freezer.
• Sullivan’s Downtown Bar, 121 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: ice bins left uncovered when not in use.
• Burger King, 115 Lindsay St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: hand sink has a leaking pipe.
• El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: food bins not labeled in dry storage; clean towel on top of raw vegetables; cut boards moderately grooved; hot water not working at hand sink; floor tile in disrepair.
• El Sazon Mexican Restaurant Bar, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
