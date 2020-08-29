Perfect Scores
• Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Southdowne Head Start Food Service, 327 Southdowne Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Ruby Tuesday, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 S. Hall Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: food not properly labeled; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Smokeys Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 71. Violations: lack of active managerial control; shelled eggs stored above condiments; three-compartment sink’s sanitizing dispenser not working properly; meatballs on warmer not being kept at proper temperature; pizza toppings not being kept at proper temperature; food bin in dry storage not labeled; dried food on can opener; cracked storage containers; hand sink leaking.
• Mary Blount Elementary School Food Service, 131 S. Old Glory Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: scoops stored in drawer not facing same direction; ice scoop cracked; cracked storage container lids.
• Wild Laurel, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend: 95. Violations: lid for ice bin missing; both sides of cutting boards have numerous dark cuts and scratches.
• Burgermaster, 8439 State Highway 73, Townsend: 99. Violation: fan blades and ceiling around fan has excessive dust buildup.
The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
