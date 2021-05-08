Perfect Scores
• Maryville High School Café Le Reve, 600 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville
• Cheddar’s, 250 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Rockford Elementary School Food Service, 3728 Williams Mill Road, Rockford
• Cheddar’s Bar, 250 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Aubrey’s Bar, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Foothills Child Care Food Service, 1707 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville
• Carpenters Elementary School Food Service, 915 Huffstetler Road, Maryville
• Smoky Mountain Snow, 3081 Lois Lane, Alcoa
• Smoky Mountain Snow No. 2 Mobile Unit, 3081 Lois Lane, Alcoa
• Carpenters Middle School Food Service, 920 Huffstetler Road, Maryville
• Rasha’s Dishes and More, 2916 Louisville Road, Louisville
• Union Grove Elementary School Food Service, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Union Grove Middle School Food Service, 334 S. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Waffle House, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
Violations
• Aubrey’s, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: bulk storage containers not labeled; floors in poor condition.
• Hardee’s, 2105 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: raw chicken not covered when not in use; drink lids stored on soda fountain grate.
• Wander Woman Eats Mobile Unit, 2715 Greenway Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: No Quat test strips on hand.
• Burger King, 730 Foothills Blvd., Maryville: 99. Violation: air conditioning return grates dirty.
• Richy Kreme Donuts, 2601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: No Quat test strips for sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.