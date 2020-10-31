Perfect Scores
• DaddyO’s Fresh Filipino Food Mobile, 1228 La Blancos Road, Maryville
• El Tarasco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville
Violations
• El Potrillo Restaurant, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored.
• Tacos El Cunao, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: food not properly labeled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• La Cocinita de Lucy, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and/or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• La Frontera, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 87. Violations: cook used bare hands to build taco; meat not stored at proper temperatures; food on bar not protected with sneeze guards; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters.
• La Casa La Casita Delisia, 908 Hillside Road, Louisville: 97. Violations: ice scoop laying in ice; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters.
• Shoney’s, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: clean metal containers stacked on shelf while wet; ceiling damaged above single-service dry stock.
• Maryville Nutrition, 1782 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: ice scoop stored in ice machine.
• Shoney’s, 1021 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violation: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; non-food contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Taco Bell, 2612 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: clean metal pans stacked while wet.
• Waffle House, 2118 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 97. Violations: thermometers not provided and/or accurate; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used.
• Mr. Gatti’s, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: pans stacked while wet.
• Sunrise China, 2602 Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 92. Violations: proper cooling methods not used; insects, rodents and/or animals present; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; ventilation and lighting not adequate.
• Gondolier, 2632 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 97. Violations: wet nesting pan on clean rack; no test strips for sanitizer bottles; walk-in freezer had lots of ice buildup on floor.
• Smokehouse 228, 10211 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; single-use items not properly used and/or stored; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• El Barril Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 91. Violations: some cold holding units did not have thermometers; foods in table warmer left uncovered while not in use; cheese unwrapped on top of wrapped cheese; box of lettuce on floor in walk-in cooler; dirty wet wiping cloths on food preparation surface; ice scoop laying on dirty surface; metal spoons and forks stored with handles in different directions; sanitizer test strips no longer usable; hand sink faucet would not shut off completely.
door to dumpster left open when not in use.
