Violations
• Luxbury Inn & Suites Food Service, 805 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: thermometers not provided and accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed/maintained/used.
• REO Cheese Wagon, 346 Deer Run Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: single-use food boats stored on floor in unit.
• Cheddar’s, 250 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 95. Violations: limes at server area stored in container with no protection from environmental contamination; wet nesting present in food storage containers at clean utensil rack; cutting boards have deep cuts and stains at make tables; tongs at grill have melted edges which are not smooth and easily cleanable; water leaks from faucet at cook chill pots in rear of establishment.
• Rocky Branch Community Club Concessions, 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland: 99. Violations: inner plate of ice machine contains rust; plate is not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Starbucks, 1011 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored/dried/handled.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: shaker containers of spices on line not labeled with product name; coolers have residue and sticky pieces of velcro on line from previous use; employee jacket hanging on dry storage shelf with box of catering food storage boxes.
• Buffalo Wild Wings Bar, 224 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: wet nesting present in clean cups; test strips not present for CI dish machine; current permit not posted; inspection posted is from February 2020.
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored/dried/handled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Pizza Hut, 7955 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 98. Violations: metal plate under three comp sink heavily rusted with small pieces missing from sides and the surface is not smooth and easily cleanable; ceiling heavily soiled above dish area.
• Sunrise China, 2602 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 91. Violations: insects/rodents/animals present; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; toilet facilities not properly constructed/supplied/cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Waffle House, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: thermometers not provided and accurate; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; single-use/single-service articles not properly used/stored; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lightning not used in designated areas; most recent inspection not posted.
• Foothills Child Care Food Service, 1707 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored/dried/handled.
• Smoky Mountain Brewery Bar, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: employee drink stored next to basket of limes at bar.
• Cooper’s, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting not used in designated areas.
• Foothills Elementary School Food Service, 520 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; insects/rodents/animals present; contamination not prevented food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored/dried/handled.
• Southdowne Head Start Food Service, 327 Southdowne Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: boxes of food product stored on floor at rear exit.
