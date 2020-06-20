Perfect Scores
• Chick-fil-A, 144 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
• Mr Gatti’s, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Central Park, 1703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Hogwild Snack Shack Mobile Unit, 3142 Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville
Violations
• Windy City Grille Bar, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: ice bin left uncovered when not in use.
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 96. Violations: only one hand sink available in the back, only hot water working; several cutting boards are deeply scored and blackened; no test strips for Quat. chemical.
• Ming Tree Restaurant, 2754 Alcoa Highway, Suite A, Alcoa: 99. Violation: plastic food storage bins not made of “food grade” plastic.
• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1741 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: ceiling has old grime buildup; light banister in kitchen area is not covered properly.
• Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, 2162 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: cutting boards moderately grooved; three-compartment sink missing drainboards; walls are not smooth and dirty in spots with old food stains.
