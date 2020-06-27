Perfect Scores
• Alcoa Springbrook Pool Concession, 636 Vose Road, Alcoa
Violations
• Rice King II, 1887 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: fried chips not covered in storage; wet wiping cloth not stored properly when not in use; food bins not made of food-grade plastic.
• The Anchor, 2932 Boat Dock Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: bin that stores clean lids in dish room was dirty; various walls in kitchen dirty with old food stains.
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 98. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used and/or test strips not used.
• Hot Stone Pizza, 1313 N. Wright Road, Alcoa: 90. Violations: Sanitizing residual at 150 ppm quat (the quat bottle recommends 400 ppm for food service items); pizza make cooler running warm; diced ham at 49 degrees.
