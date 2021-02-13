Perfect Scores
• Eagleton Middle School Food Service, 2610 Cinema Drive, Maryville
• Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday St., Alcoa
• Jus Piggin It Mobile Unit, 3404 Cutshaw Road, Maryville
• Coulter Grove Intermediate School Food Service, 2025 Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Middlesettlements Elementary School Food Service, 3105 Miser Station Road, Louisville
• William Blount Ninth Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; current permit not posted; most recent inspection not posted.
• Tru By Hilton Food Service, 125 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 99. Violation: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored.
• Carriage House Restaurant, 8310 State Highway 73, Townsend: 98. Violations: broken tiles in kitchen area and hole in wall and missing flooring material in dish wash area; screen covering on exhaust fan in dish area excessively dirty.
• Topside Learning Center Food Service, 2934 Topside Road, Louisville: 99. Violation: floor tile missing in kitchen.
• Apostolic Christian Academy Food Service, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: clean utensils stored “face up” in containers on wire shelf.
• Smokeys Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 92. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; plumbing not properly installed; sewage and wastewater not properly disposed; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
