Perfect Scores
• Brianna’s Italian Restaurant & Cuisine, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• Carpenters Middle School Food Service, 920 Huffstetler Road, Maryville
• Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
• Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa
• Apostolic Christian Academy Food Service, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville
• Tri Hop Brewery, 205 Court St., Maryville
• William Blount Ninth Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Southland Cafe, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: outside of various equipment dirty; walls dirty with food splatter.
• Smokin’ Joe’s Barbeque, 7753 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: baseboards missing in various spots in kitchen.
• Eagleton Elementary School Food Service, 708 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: clean containers stacked on shelf while wet.
• Carpenters Elementary School Food Service, 915 Huffstetler Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: frozen ham sitting in pan of water to thaw.
• Arby’s Roast Beef, 816 Foothills Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: back door not closing properly; employee drink stored on top of ice machine; clean containers stacked on shelf while wet.
• Firehouse Subs, 419 S. Washington St., Maryville: 99. Violation: food contamination not prevented.
• Subs and Such, 248 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: clean containers stacked on shelf while wet; wall molded near mop sink.
• Bluetick Tavern, 128 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 88. Violations: salmon thawed in vacuum sealed bags (possibly contaminated) — 5 pounds discarded; food not stored at proper temperatures; no thermometers in refrigerator drawers; clean pans stored while wet.
