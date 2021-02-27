Perfect Scores
• Eagleton Elementary School Food Service, 708 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend
• Creekside Bistro, 5000 Clayton Road, Maryville
• Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
• Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 207 E. 4th Ave., Friendsville
• Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop, 131 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Calhoun’s, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 94. Violations: items not being properly thawed; majority of cutting boards had dark or black cuts and scratches.
• Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: canned food stored directly on floor; ceiling tiles in dry stock area in disrepair.
