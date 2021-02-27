Perfect Scores

• Eagleton Elementary School Food Service, 708 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville

• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend

• Creekside Bistro, 5000 Clayton Road, Maryville

• Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour

• Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 207 E. 4th Ave., Friendsville

• Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop, 131 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville

Violations

• Calhoun’s, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 94. Violations: items not being properly thawed; majority of cutting boards had dark or black cuts and scratches.

• Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: canned food stored directly on floor; ceiling tiles in dry stock area in disrepair.

Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.

