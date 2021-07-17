Perfect Scores
• McCalister’s Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa
• Sno Biz Mobile Unit, 2615 Morganton Road, Maryville
Violations
• Little Sprouts Learning Center Food Service, 1833 North Wright Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and/or used
• Maryville Children’s Academy Food Service, 1205 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained, and/or clean
• El Jimador Mexican Grill and Bar, 1705 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 91. Violations: Food not properly labeled with original container and/or required records available; Insects, rodents, and/or animals present; Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; In-use utensil not properly stored; Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean
• Brackins Blues Club, 112 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or with test strips
• Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, 441 North Hall Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; In-use utensil not properly stored; Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; Toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned
