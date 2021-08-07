Perfect Scores
• Walker’s Catfish Cabin, 7016-B E. Lamar Alexander Parkway
• Blackberry Farm Brewery, 106 Everett Ave. Maryville
Violations
• Courtyard by Marriott S-Bar Bistro, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 89. Violations: Consumer advisory not provided for raw and/or undercooked food; food-contact surfaces not cleaned and/or sanitized; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Papa John’s Pizza, 503 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Gondolier, 2632 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 97. Violations: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed and/or constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean,
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 98. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
