Perfect Scores
• Fox Den Baking Company, 133 Brinegar Way, Walland
• Little Red Lunch Box Mobile Unit, 3624 S. Fork Place, Maryville
• Bahia Bowls, 429 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Alcoa Springbrook Pool Concession, 636 Vose Road, Alcoa
Violations
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: No thermometer in reach-in refrigerator; bowls used as measuring scoops.
• Calhoun’s Outside Bar, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: mold on ice machine; ice bin lid open; sanitized pans storing juice and simple syrup.
• Wendy’s, 1771 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Private Kitchen, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: thermometer not provided or accurate; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used; lighting and ventilation not adequate.
• Lobster Dogs Mobile Unit, 4030 Alcoa Highway, Louisville: 97. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; thermometer not provided or accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Luxbury Inn & Suites Food Service, 805 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Eagle Rock Retreat Food Service, 7143 Flats Road, Tallassee: 99. Violation: ice buildup on inside of door to walk-in cooler.
