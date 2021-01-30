Perfect Scores
• National Fitness Center Juice Bar, 1644 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria Bar, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville
• Krystal, 303 Whitecrest St., Maryville
• Mainstay Suites Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
Violations
• Blaze Pizza, 1055 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violation: utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Zaxby’s, 2335 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: old food and grime buildup on floor underneath equipment.
• Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 99. Violation: three-compartment sink missing drainboards.
• Brackins Blues Club Bar, 112 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 99. Violation: three-compartment sink missing drainboards.
• Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 208 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: spray head on potato sink leaking; current inspection not posted.
• La Quinta Food Service, 126 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: apples need to be individually wrapped or tongs provided.
• Subway, 806 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: bins storing clean lids and various utensils dirty; outside of equipment slightly dirty.
• Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 88. Violations: glass dishwasher not sanitizing properly; food not being stored at correct temperature; wet, dirty wiping cloths were being stored in hand sink; several cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches and many were heavily scored; galvanized colander was being used; most recent permit not posted; most recent inspection not posted.
• John Sevier Elementary School Food Service, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: thermometers not provided or not accurate; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used or test strips not used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Petro’s, 1427 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Wendy’s, 2530 Airport Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: employee drink stored on shelf above single-use items/paper products.
• Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Lane, Maryville: 98. Violation: 98. Violations: dirty, wet wiping cloths laying on food preparation surfaces; chest freezer has lots of ice buildup around sides and lip.
• McDonald’s, 211 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• T.C.’s Grill, Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: dirty, wet, wiping cloth was laying on food preparation surface; sides of grill had old food and grime buildup; ladies restroom did not have a covered garbage can; pitted floor in kitchen area was a trip hazard; seal to walk-in cooler was broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.