Perfect Scores
• Food & Company Mobile Catering Mobile Unit, 257 Glascock St., Alcoa.
• Lil’ Brooks and More Mobile Unit, 266 Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville.
• Alcoa High School Food Service, 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa.
• Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 207 E. 4th Ave., Friendsville.
Violations
• Miss Olivia’s Table & Catering, 1108 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 92. Violations: Proper cooling methods not used and/or inadequate equipment for temperature control; insects, rodents and/or animals present; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used.
• T.C.’s Grill, Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 93. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday St., Alcoa: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Southdowne Head Start Food Service, 327 Southdowne Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• 254 Underground Kitchen, 164 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used.
• Small Town Coffee & Cream, 208 W. College Ave., Friendsville: 99. Violations: In-use utensil not properly stored.
• Small Town BBQ, 110 W. College St., Friendsville: 99. Violations: Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used.
• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 95. Violations: In-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used; noncompliance with state Non-Smoker Protection Act.
• Townsend Nutrition, 7959 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used.
