Perfect scores
• Foothills Milling Company, 315 S. Washington Street, Maryville
Violations
• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 84. Violations: hand sink in the dishwashing area had no soap or hand towels; toxic cleaner stored above food prep table; no logs/records kept since Feb. 21 for the ROP and sous vide special processes; ice scoop stored on a dirty surface on top of the ice machine; cutting board has deep cuts and stains; tops and sides of equipment dirty with old food and dust build up; vents above ovens and grill have old grease and grime buildup.
• PaPa Dom’s Pizza, 1885 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: gasket of walk-in cooler door in disrepair; plastic Cambro containers and lids cracked; food splatter on wall.
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 224 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; most recent inspection not posted.
