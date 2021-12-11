Perfect scores

• Foothills Milling Company, 315 S. Washington Street, Maryville

Violations

• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 84. Violations: hand sink in the dishwashing area had no soap or hand towels; toxic cleaner stored above food prep table; no logs/records kept since Feb. 21 for the ROP and sous vide special processes; ice scoop stored on a dirty surface on top of the ice machine; cutting board has deep cuts and stains; tops and sides of equipment dirty with old food and dust build up; vents above ovens and grill have old grease and grime buildup.

• PaPa Dom’s Pizza, 1885 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: gasket of walk-in cooler door in disrepair; plastic Cambro containers and lids cracked; food splatter on wall.

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 224 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; most recent inspection not posted.

Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.

