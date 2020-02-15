Perfect Scores
McDonald’s, 211 Calderwood St., Alcoa
Holiday Inn Express Food Service, 130 Associates Blvd., Alcoa
Dunkin’, 618 S. Washington St., Maryville
Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose St., Maryville
Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa
Pizza Hut Townsend, 7955 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
William Blount 9th Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville
Kinder Care Learning Center Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
• Hardee’s, 1516 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 96. Violations: excessive jewelry being worn by employees; dirty, wet wiping cloth on counter close to raw chicken prep area; all kitchen equipment greasy and dirty; excessive old food build up under and behind equipment; most recent inspection not posted.
• Topside Learning Center Food Service, 2934 Topside Road, Louisville: 99. Violation: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used or test strips not used.
• Smokey’s Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: dirty cloth laying on top of cutting board; pizza cutter stored on dirty top surface of refrigerator; cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches; food service permit not posted; most recent inspection not posted.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
