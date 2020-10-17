Perfect Scores
• Southern Grace Coffee of the Smokies, 209 Wears Valley Road, Townsend
• Landings Bar, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• O’Charley’s Bar, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
• Bluetick Tavern Up Bar, 128 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Bluetick Tavern Down Bar, 128 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Maw’s Arctic Ice, 415 East Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St., Alcoa
Violations
• Cooper’s, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Alcoa High School Food Service, 1205 Lodge Street, Alcoa: 99. Violation: wet wiping cloth not in sanitizer bucket while not in use.
• Sonic Drive-In, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: lack of personal cleanliness with employees; garbage not properly disposed of.
• McDonald’s, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: plastic food storage container cracked.
• Taqueria Camargos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: need working thermometer in refrigerator; no sneeze guard on self-serve topping bar; clean spoons stored face up; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpster.
• Chepa’s, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: single use forks stored face up; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpster.
• Guadalajara Jalisco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violation: refrigerators need thermometers; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpster.
• La Cocina de Mama Yaya, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; toilet facilities not properly constructed, maintained and/or cleaned; garbage not properly disposed of and/or facilities maintained.
• Delicias Balin, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 93. Violations: wiping cloths not properly stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; garbage not properly disposed of and/or facilities maintained; lighting and ventilation not adequate.
• Tres Portrillos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; garbage not properly disposed of and/or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Yummy Yummy Pizza & Sandwiches, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 99. Violation: bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters; no hood vent over flat top grill.
• Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces clean.
